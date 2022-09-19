TV, kickoff time announced for Week 5 clash with LSU

The final game of a five-game home stretch finally has a kickoff time.

Auburn will host SEC West rival LSU at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, September 30 at 6 p.m. CT, and will be seen on ESPN, the SEC office announced Monday afternoon.

The SEC schedule will begin to heat up in week five, as Auburn-LSU is one of five conference matchups on the day. South Carolina and Florida will participate in nonconference home games, while Tennessee and Vanderbilt enjoy the week off.

Auburn will look to do something that it has not accomplished since the early 1990s, by winning three games in a row over LSU. Auburn broke a curse last season by defeating LSU, 24-19, in Baton Rouge, earning their first win at Tiger Stadium since 1999.

Auburn and LSU have played every season consecutively since 1992 when the SEC adopted the divisional format for its’ scheduling. Auburn won four straight games in the rivalry from 1989-94 but has only won 11 of the ensuing 27 games since.

LSU leads the overall series, 31-24-1.

