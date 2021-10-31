TV, kickoff time announced for Georgia vs Missouri
The SEC has announced the kickoff time for the Georgia Bulldogs Week 10 home game against the Missouri Tigers.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will kickoff at 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.
Georgia will go into the game ranked No. 1 in the nation with an undefeated record, while Missouri sits at 4-4 and has not looked good this year.
Georgia is 9-1 all time vs Missouri.