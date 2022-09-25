TV information for Penn State-Northwestern confirmed

Penn State will play one more home game before getting a week off to prepare for the gauntlet ahead of them later in October. The Nittany Lions host Northwestern next Saturday for a mid-afternoon Week 5 contest in Big Ten play. The game, which had previously been confirmed for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, now has a TV designation for the broadcast.

Penn State’s home game with the Wildcats will kick off 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. It will be the first time this season Penn State will appear on ESPN.

Penn State moved up three spots in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 after improving to 4-0 with a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan. Northwestern has dropped three straight games since opening the season with a Week 0 win against Nebraska in Ireland. Northwestern has since lost games at home to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami Ohio.

Penn State has appeared on FOX, ABC, CBS, and Big Ten Network once each already this season.

