Here’s the TV coverage map for Packers vs. Steelers in Week 4

A majority of the country will see the Green Bay Packers host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

The Packers and Steelers are scheduled to play in the 3:25 p.m. CT time slot on CBS. While some will see the Denver Broncos take on the Baltimore Ravens, most will get the Packers and Steelers. There are only two games in the late afternoon time slot on CBS.

Here’s the TV coverage map, via 506sports.com:

CBS’s No. 1 announcing team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will broadcast the game.

The Minnesota Vikings play in the early time slot on CBS, eliminating one potential broadcast conflict. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions play in the early time slot on FOX, taking away another.

Per the league’s broadcast contract, the Packers are playing on CBS because the team is hosting an AFC team.

The Packers and Steelers haven’t played since 2017. The two teams haven’t faced off at Lambeau Field since 2013.

Related