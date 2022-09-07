TV coverage map for Packers vs. Vikings in Week 1 of 2022

Most of the country will get to see the Green Bay Packers (0-0) take on the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) in the season opener on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The game is to be broadcasted by FOX at 3:25 p.m. CT and will be called by Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, the network’s new No. 1 tandem.

The only competing game in the timeslot is Giants at Titans, so big parts of New England, Tennessee and Kentucky won’t get to see the Packers. But the rest of the country has no conflicts, making Sunday’s opener close to a nationwide broadcast.

Here’s the television coverage map for Packers-Vikings, via 506sports.com:

The map is subject to change. Packers Wire will provide updates if 506sports.com changes the map in any way between now (Wednesday) and Sunday.

The Packers are going into the game as slight betting favorites and also entering the season as a trendy Super Bowl pick.

