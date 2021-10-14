Here’s the TV coverage map for Packers vs. Bears in Week 6

For the second week in a row, not all of Wisconsin will get a chance to see the Green Bay Packers on television.

While the Packers’ showdown with the Chicago Bears is the featured game on FOX in the early time slot, conflicts with other games – namely the Minnesota Vikings’ visit to Carolina – will limit who gets to see the game in the Upper Midwest.

Here’s the TV coverage map for FOX at noon CT from 506sports.com:

Because the Vikings play the Panthers at noon, a chunk of Western and Northern Wisconsin will see Vikings-Panthers instead of Packers-Bears. These areas are in the Twin Cities television market.

Areas shaded in green on the map will see the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns in the late afternoon time slot.

While the Vikings playing in the same time slot complicates the viewership for some in the Upper Midwest, much of the country will get a chance to see Joe Davis and Greg Olson call Packers-Bears for FOX.

Packers Wire will provide an updated television coverage map if necessary later in the week.

