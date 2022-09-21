TV coverage map for Packers vs. Buccaneers in Week 3 of 2022

1
Zach Kruse
·1 min read

Three games will be broadcasted by FOX in the late timeslot in Week 3, but most viewers will get to see the Green Bay Packers (1-1) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game is to be broadcasted by FOX at 3:25 p.m. CT and will be called by Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, the network’s new No. 1 tandem.

Parts of the Pacific Northwest, Georgia and Alaska will see the Seahawks take on the Falcons, and a chunk of Southern California and Arizona will get the Rams against the Cardinals. Everyone else in the country gets the Packers and Buccaneers, “America’s Game of the Week” on FOX.

Here’s the television coverage map for Packers-Buccaneers, via 506sports.com:

506sports.com

The map is subject to change. Packers Wire will provide updates if 506sports.com changes the map in any way between now (Wednesday) and Sunday.

The game will also be broadcast on Channel 717 on DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket.

According to the Dope Sheet, the Packers and Buccaneers have the NFC’s best records over the last two seasons. Matt LaFleur’s team lost in Tampa Bay in Week 6 of 2020, and the Packers are 2-8 all-time at Raymond James Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 3

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers

  • Which uniform combo are the Bucs wearing in Week 3 vs. the Packers?

    See what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wearing for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers

  • NFL upholds 1-game suspension for Bucs WR Mike Evans

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will indeed be without their top pass-catcher for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers

  • Packers to wear home uniforms on the road vs. Buccaneers

    As expected, the Packers will be wearing their green home uniforms on the road in Tampa Bay on Sunday.

  • Fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 3: Nick Chubb shows a nose for the end zone

    After three-TD game, Cleveland RB Nick Chubb again an elite fantasy option vs. Pittsburgh. Josh Allen, Cooper Kupp, Travis Kelce top their positions.

  • Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared against Patriots in his Ravens career

    Lamar Jackson is by far the best dual-threat quarterback in the NFL, and he poses a massive challenge for a Patriots defense that's actually played pretty well through two games.

  • Amazon and Wanda Sykes Think Spying on You Is Hilarious

    Next Monday, Sept. 26, will mark the premier of “Ring Nation,” which its producers describe as “a half-hour, studio-based series that gives audiences a daily dose of life's unpredictable, heartwarming and hilarious viral videos shared by people from their video doorbells, smart home cameras and more.” The light tone is reflected in the choice of host, comedian Wanda Sykes. Critics, however, are arguing the show is anything but a low-stakes revamp of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

  • TIMELINE: Heavy rain, damaging winds possible with storms Wednesday evening

    There will be a few rounds of showers and storms through Wednesday night. Some of the storms could be severe later in the day.

  • Fantasy Football Six-Pack: Behold the truth behind these early season disappointments

    Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens pops open his six-pack of stats and dives into the struggles of some players having a rough go of it.

  • Bucs' Evans suspended for dust-up with Saints' Lattimore

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game for his role in a scuffle that resulted in him and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected from the Buccaneers-Saints game. The NFL said Monday that Evans violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules by knocking Lattimore to the ground when the Buccaneers star intervened in a confrontation that initially involved Lattimore and Bucs teammates Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

    A day after Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares plunged due to the company warning that supply chain issues would eat into third-quarter results, investors are warming to the stock again. Shares of Ford were up as much as 3.7% on Wednesday on hopes that the company's issues, though severe, will be temporary. On Tuesday, Ford quantified the toll these issues were taking.

  • First-time football Hall of Fame nominees include Darrelle Revis, James Harrison, Joe Thomas

    Will any of the first-time nominees make it through the 2023 ballot?

  • China dials down Taiwan rhetoric; US, Canada transit strait

    China toned down its rhetoric on Taiwan on Wednesday, saying it is inevitable that the self-governing island will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve that peacefully. The comments followed recent remarks by President Joe Biden that the U.S. would defend Taiwan if China were to invade and came a day after U.S. and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait. “I would like to reiterate that … we are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and utmost efforts,” Ma Xiaoguang, the government spokesperson on Taiwan, said when asked about growing concern that China might resort to force.

  • Hope Hicks told Trump it was time to move on from 2020 loss: book

    Former White House senior adviser Hope Hicks denied former President Trump’s unsupported claims of election fraud following his 2020 election loss and told him to move on, according to a new book. The book, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” set to be released Tuesday, reveals Hicks told a post-election Trump that he had…

  • NFL sends warning letter to Bruce Arians, Buccaneers

    The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]

  • Putin mobilizes 300,000 more troops for Ukraine

    STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin called up reservists to fight in Ukraine on Wednesday, signifying a major escalation in the war.Speaking in a rare, televized address, Putin said Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West pursued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" over the conflict. “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without question use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff." It is Russia’s first such mobilization since World War II. Russia's defense minister Sergei Shoigu said the partial mobilization - which begins immediately - would see 300,000 reservists called up. Adding that it would apply to those with previous military experience.In his address, Putin said the partial mobilization of 2 million-strong military reservists was to defend Russia and its territories - and that the West did not want peace in Ukraine.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he did not believe the world would allow Putin to use nuclear weapons.Speaking to Germany’s BILD TV on Wednesday, he vowed to press on with liberating Ukrainian territory captured by the Russians.In Moscow, some men expressed concerns over Putin's draft. “You always feel worried in moments like these. Because if you have a wife and kids and you think about it. I would not want to leave them in case something happens”.The mobilization call comes after recent setbacks for Moscow’s forces.A Ukrainian counter offensive has driven them from areas they had captured in northeast Ukraine and they are bogged down in the south.The move has been condemned by Western leaders, with Germany’s vice chancellor describing it as “an escalation.” China’s foreign ministry urged all parties to engage in dialogue.Ukrainians, however, remained defiant. "The threat would be bigger if there was general mobilization, but I think at this point, Putin is afraid to take such a step because Russians would rather fight with words ”&nbsp;“Putin doesn't know what to do so now he tries to make people fear his words. This is my opinion.” Speaking to Reuters, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the Russian mobilization was a predictable step that would prove extremely unpopular.He added it underscored that the war was not going according to Moscow's plan.

  • Trey Lance injury could be 'career wrecker' for 49ers QB, Trent Dilfer states

    Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.

  • Julian Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs over Cole Beasley signing

    Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.

  • Jason Whitlock compares 'full of himself' Joe Burrow to Josh Rosen, RG3

    Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen 'living separately,' news reports say. Details about couple's life in Florida

    Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"