TV coverage map for Packers vs. Jets in Week 6 of 2022

Four games being broadcast during the early timeslot on FOX and two late games on the network will create viewing problems for fans of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The game is set for noon CT and will be called by Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, the network’s new No. 1 tandem.

The TV broadcast map is split between Jets-Packers, Buccaneers-Steelers, 49ers-Falcons and Vikings-Dolphins during FOX’s early timeslot. Parts of Wisconsin won’t get Packers-Jets because of the Vikings playing during the same timeslot.

Here’s the television coverage map for Packers-Jets, via 506sports.com:

506sports.com

Green Bay Packers (3-2) vs. New York Jets (3-2)

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

Noon CT, Lambeau Field, Green Bay WI

FOX

