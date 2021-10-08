Here’s the TV coverage map for Packers vs. Bengals in Week 5

Not all of Wisconsin will get the opportunity to see the Green Bay Packers take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The NFC North-leading Packers and AFC North-leading Bengals are scheduled to play in the 12:00 p.m. CT time slot on FOX. The one problem? The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions also play in the same time slot, so a big chunk of the Upper Midwest will see Vikings-Lions instead of Packers-Bengals.

Here’s the TV coverage map, via 506sports.com:

As the map shows, most of Western and Northwestern Wisconsin won’t get the Packers game. The same goes for most of Michigan and the Dakotas.

Viewers on the West Coast and New England will get Packers-Bengals. So will much of the South. But again, not everyone in Wisconsin will get the Packers because the Twin Cities television market stretches into its neighboring state. It’s a problem that pops up a few times a year when the Packers and Vikings play on the same channel and in the same time slot.

FOX’s team of Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will call the game.

Packers Wire will provide an updated map as necessary throughout the week.

