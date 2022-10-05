TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Cardinals in Week 5

The Eagles (4-0) and Cardinals (2-2) are set for what could be the game of the week as the two teams meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona is led by quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, and tight end Zach Ertz as the team waits for DeAndre Hopkins to return in Week 7.

The Eagles will counter with quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the leaders in the MVP race and the biggest reason for the undefeated start.

Here’s the TV watch map provided by 506 Sports with your viewing schedule.

Fox Late Game

Most of America will see the Cowboys hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas @ LA Rams — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Philadelphia @ Arizona — Chris Myers, Robert Smith

CBS Single Game

Pittsburgh @ Buffalo — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Miami @ NY Jets — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

LA Chargers @ Cleveland — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Tennessee @ Washington — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Houston @ Jacksonville — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

CBS Late Game

San Francisco @ Carolina (LATE) — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Fox Early Game

Atlanta @ Tampa Bay — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnson

Chicago @ Minnesota — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Detroit @ New England — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Seattle @ New Orleans — Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen

