TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Cardinals in Week 5
The Eagles (4-0) and Cardinals (2-2) are set for what could be the game of the week as the two teams meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Arizona is led by quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, and tight end Zach Ertz as the team waits for DeAndre Hopkins to return in Week 7.
The Eagles will counter with quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the leaders in the MVP race and the biggest reason for the undefeated start.
Here’s the TV watch map provided by 506 Sports with your viewing schedule.
Fox Late Game
Most of America will see the Cowboys hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas @ LA Rams — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Philadelphia @ Arizona — Chris Myers, Robert Smith
CBS Single Game
Pittsburgh @ Buffalo — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Miami @ NY Jets — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
LA Chargers @ Cleveland — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Tennessee @ Washington — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Houston @ Jacksonville — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
CBS Late Game
San Francisco @ Carolina (LATE) — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Fox Early Game
Atlanta @ Tampa Bay — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnson
Chicago @ Minnesota — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Detroit @ New England — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Seattle @ New Orleans — Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen