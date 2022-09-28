TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Jaguars in Week 4
The Eagles (3-0) and Jaguars (2-1) are set for what could be the game of the week as the two teams meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia.
Jacksonville has a nasty defense led by two rookies and a confident quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who is improving by the week.
The Eagles will counter with quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the leaders in the MVP race and the biggest reason for the undefeated start.
Here’s the TV watch map provided by 506 Sports with your viewing schedule.
CBS Early GAME
Buffalo @ Baltimore –Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
NY Jets @ Pittsburgh — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
LA Chargers @ Houston — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Jacksonville @ Philadelphia — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Cleveland @ Atlanta — Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber
CBS Late Game
New England @ Green Bay — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Denver @ Las Vegas — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Fox Single Game
Washington @ Dallas — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Chicago @ NY Giants — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Seattle @ Detroit — Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Tennessee @ Indianapolis — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Fox Late Game
Arizona @ Carolina — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma