TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Jaguars in Week 4

The Eagles (3-0) and Jaguars (2-1) are set for what could be the game of the week as the two teams meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia.

Jacksonville has a nasty defense led by two rookies and a confident quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who is improving by the week.

The Eagles will counter with quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the leaders in the MVP race and the biggest reason for the undefeated start.

Here’s the TV watch map provided by 506 Sports with your viewing schedule.

CBS Early GAME

Buffalo @ Baltimore –Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

NY Jets @ Pittsburgh — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

LA Chargers @ Houston — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Jacksonville @ Philadelphia — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Cleveland @ Atlanta — Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber

CBS Late Game

New England @ Green Bay — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Denver @ Las Vegas — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Fox Single Game

Washington @ Dallas — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Chicago @ NY Giants — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Seattle @ Detroit — Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Tennessee @ Indianapolis — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Fox Late Game

Arizona @ Carolina — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

