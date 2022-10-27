TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Steelers in Week 8

The Eagles (6-0) and Steelers (2-5) are set for an intriguing in-state matchup in Lincoln Financial Field.

Pittsburgh is led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Najee Harris, and a trio of talented wide receivers.

The Eagles will counter with quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the leaders in the MVP race and the biggest reason for the undefeated start.

Here’s the TV watch map provided by 506 Sports with your viewing schedule.

CBS Single Game

Pittsburgh @ Philadelphia — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

New England @ NY Jets — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Las Vegas @ New Orleans — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Miami @ Detroit — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

CBS Late Game

Tennessee @ Houston (LATE) — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Fox Early Game

Chicago @ Dallas — Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston

Carolina @ Atlanta — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Arizona @ Minnesota — Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Fox Late Game

San Francisco @ LA Rams — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

NY Giants @ Seattle — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Washington @ Indianapolis — Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith

