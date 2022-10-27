TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Steelers in Week 8
The Eagles (6-0) and Steelers (2-5) are set for an intriguing in-state matchup in Lincoln Financial Field.
Pittsburgh is led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Najee Harris, and a trio of talented wide receivers.
The Eagles will counter with quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the leaders in the MVP race and the biggest reason for the undefeated start.
Here’s the TV watch map provided by 506 Sports with your viewing schedule.
CBS Single Game
Pittsburgh @ Philadelphia — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
New England @ NY Jets — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Las Vegas @ New Orleans — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Miami @ Detroit — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
CBS Late Game
Tennessee @ Houston (LATE) — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Fox Early Game
Chicago @ Dallas — Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston
Carolina @ Atlanta — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Arizona @ Minnesota — Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
Fox Late Game
San Francisco @ LA Rams — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
NY Giants @ Seattle — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Washington @ Indianapolis — Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith