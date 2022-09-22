TV coverage map for Eagles at Commanders in Week 3
After a successful appearance on Monday Night Football, the Eagles will return to the early game on Fox this Sunday when they face a familiar face in Carson Wentz and the Commanders.
Washington is 1-1 after a 36-27 loss to the Lions in Detroit.
Philadelphia is 2-0, and after an impressive 24-7 beatdown of the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field, Jalen Hurts played his best game as a pro.
With both teams practicing on Thursday, here’s your TV watch map for Week 3 courtesy of 506 Sports.
FOX Early Game
Baltimore @ New England — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Philadelphia @ Washington — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Las Vegas @ Tennessee — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Detroit @ Minnesota — Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn
New Orleans @ Carolina — Dan Hellie, Matt Millen
CBS Single
Kansas City @ Indianapolis — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Cincinnati @ NY Jets — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Buffalo @ Miami — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Houston @ Chicago –Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
The late afternoon on some CBS affiliates will feature the Jaguars traveling to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jacksonville @ LA Chargers (LATE)Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Fox late game
Green Bay @ Tampa Bay — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
LA Rams @ Arizona — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Atlanta @ Seattle — Chris Myers, Robert Smith