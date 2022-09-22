TV coverage map for Eagles at Commanders in Week 3

After a successful appearance on Monday Night Football, the Eagles will return to the early game on Fox this Sunday when they face a familiar face in Carson Wentz and the Commanders.

Washington is 1-1 after a 36-27 loss to the Lions in Detroit.

Philadelphia is 2-0, and after an impressive 24-7 beatdown of the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field, Jalen Hurts played his best game as a pro.

With both teams practicing on Thursday, here’s your TV watch map for Week 3 courtesy of 506 Sports.

FOX Early Game

Baltimore @ New England — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Philadelphia @ Washington — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Las Vegas @ Tennessee — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Detroit @ Minnesota — Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn

New Orleans @ Carolina — Dan Hellie, Matt Millen

CBS Single

Kansas City @ Indianapolis — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Cincinnati @ NY Jets — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Buffalo @ Miami — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Houston @ Chicago –Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

The late afternoon on some CBS affiliates will feature the Jaguars traveling to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacksonville @ LA Chargers (LATE)Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Fox late game

Green Bay @ Tampa Bay — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

LA Rams @ Arizona — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Atlanta @ Seattle — Chris Myers, Robert Smith

