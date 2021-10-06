TV, commentators set for Georgia versus Auburn

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs travel to face the No. 19 Auburn Tigers on Oct. 9. Georgia is coming off a 37-0 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Auburn utilized a big fourth quarter to win 24-19 at LSU.

The Georgia at Auburn game will be televised at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Bulldog fans are happy to get a better kickoff time this week. The rivalry game will be commentated by Aaron Murray, Noah Eagle, Jenny Dell, and Rick Neuheisel.

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray had a memorable career against the Auburn Tigers. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

The game will be the 125th meeting between the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers. Georgia won last year’s game 27-6. The Dawgs are 9-2 in their last 11 games against the Tigers.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is 5-1 in his head coaching career against Auburn. He and Georgia will face a tough challenge at Jordan-Hare Stadium, which is one of the loudest stadiums in the SEC.

