TV, commentators set for Georgia-Mississippi State

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0) travel to face Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday, Nov. 12. This season, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are 5-0 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

The Mississippi State game will be Georgia’s third true road game of the season. Georgia is looking to clinch the SEC East with a win over Mississippi State.

Georgia is coming off an emotional home win over Tennessee. Who will win the battle of the Bulldogs?

A lot has changed since Georgia’s 31-24 win over Mississippi State in 2020. That game represented quarterback JT Daniels’ first career start for Georgia. Daniels, who has since transferred to West Virginia, played well against Mississippi State.

Now, Kirby Smart and Georgia will rely on experience signal-caller Stetson Bennett. Bennett and Georgia must do a better job of running against Mississippi State than they did in 2020, when Georgia totaled just eight rushing yards.

The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. local time) and will air on ESPN. The ESPN commentators for the SEC conference game are Sean McDonough (play-by-play),Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter).

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has a unique air raid passing offense. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Can Georgia secure a second straight trip to the SEC championship? Winning on the road in the SEC is always tough. The Georgia Bulldogs have not played on the road since playing at Missouri on Oct. 1. Mississippi State is in a good position to make this an interesting game since Georgia is coming off a physical and emotional win.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire