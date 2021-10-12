TV, commentators set for Georgia-Kentucky game

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 16 in a battle of the SEC’s final two undefeated teams. The winner will control the SEC East.

The contest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS.

ESPN “College GameDay” is back in Athens for the second time this season. GameDay also covered the Georgia-Clemson season opener, so it will mark the third time the show has covered Georgia this season. SEC Nation will also be in town.

Georgia fans will have more time to enjoy GameDay than a couple of weeks ago against Arkansas.

UGA and Kentucky fans will here commentary on TV from the CBS crew of Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) helped the Dawgs defeat Kentucky in a physical game last season. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia-Kentucky game is critical for both teams. Kentucky and Georgia are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in SEC conference play.

List