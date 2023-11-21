TV, commentators set for Georgia-Georgia Tech game

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to finish a third consecutive regular season undefeated as the Dawgs make the short road trip to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Georgia-Georgia Tech game will be played in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate will be televised on ABC. It has been a while since the two in-state rivals have played against each other in a night game.

ABC’s commentators for the Georgia-Georgia Tech game are Sean McDonough (play-by-play), former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline).

Georgia Tech is 6-5 this season and is coming off a 31-22 win over Syracuse to become bowl eligible. Georgia’s top in-state rival has had an up-and-down season featuring a ranked win over North Carolina, a stunning last-minute win over Miami, and an embarrassing 38-27 home loss to Bowling Green.

The Yellow Jackets are heavy underdogs against a Georgia team that has won two consecutive national championships and has not lost a regular season game since 2020. Georgia won 38-10 over the Tennessee Volunteers last week.

Georgia Tech’s roster has two Georgia transfers on it, so the 2023 Georgia-Georgia Tech game will have a unique flavor to it. Last year, Georgia Tech kept things close in the first half before the Bulldogs pulled away in the third quarter en route to a 37-14 win over the Yellow Jackets.

Following the Georgia Tech game, Georgia will play Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire