TV, commentators set for Georgia-Auburn game

The 4-0 Georgia Bulldog play their first road game in 2023 when the Dawgs travel to face the 3-1 Auburn Tigers. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 30. The game will be televised on CBS.

The TV commentators for the Georgia-Auburn game are Gary Danielson (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline), and Brad Nessler (play-by-play).

Georgia defeated Auburn in Athens, Georgia, 42-10 during the 2022 college football season. The Dawgs have won six straight games against Auburn including two consecutive games at Auburn.

Last week, Georgia hosted the UAB Blazers. The Bulldogs looked sharp on offense a week ago when they defeated UAB 49-21. Auburn lost 27-10 at Texas A&M in Week 4. The Tigers mustered just three offensive points against Texas A&M.

Auburn’s quarterback play and passing game is a major concern for the Tigers entering the Georgia game. Auburn has not finished with a 100-yard passer against a Power Five opponent since Oct. 29, 2022.

Week 5 is expected to be Georgia quarterback Carson Beck’s first career road start. Georgia has been preparing for the game using crowd noise, but it is hard to replicate the rowdy environment of Jordan-Hare Stadium in practice.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire