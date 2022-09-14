TV, commentators locked in for Georgia at South Carolina

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are traveling to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Georgia’s SEC opener. Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is 27-2 over his last 29 games against SEC East opponents.

However, one of Kirby Smart’s two recent SEC East losses came to former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks in 2019. Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will return to Columbia, South Carolina, for his first game there since being the Gamecocks’ head coach.

The Georgia at South Carolina game will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. noon on Saturday, Sept. 17. The SEC East game will be televised on ESPN. ESPN’s broadcast crew is Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, and Molly McGrath.

Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs has never started a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia fans can listen to the radio broadcast on WSB AM 750 via the Bulldog Network. Georgia football’s radio team of Scott Howard (play-by-play), Eric Zeier (analyst), and DJ Shockley (sideline reporter) does a great job of covering the Dawgs.

The game will also be on ESPN radio with Mike Couzens, Max Starks, and Mike Peasley.

The weather is projected to partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 80s.

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are 2-0 and South Carolina is 1-1. The Gamecocks opened the season with a 35-14 win over Georgia State at home. South Carolina lost 44-30 in Week 2 at Arkansas. The Gamecocks are looking to bounce back at home.

South Carolina ran for just 40 yards at Arkansas and will face a strong defensive front against Georgia. Quarterback Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks had three turnovers against Arkansas and will need to take care of the football better if they want to upset Georgia.

