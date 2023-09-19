TV commentators announced for Georgia-UAB game

Georgia Bulldog fans are excited for another night game at Sanford Stadium. Georgia has won 21 straight home games. The UAB game will be Georgia’s fourth straight home game to open the 2023 college football season.

The Bulldogs (3-0) host the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Sept. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The ESPN commentators for the Georgia-UAB game are Brian Custer (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (sideline reporter).

Week 4 in the SEC features Ole Miss versus Alabama, Arkansas versus LSU, and Auburn versus Texas A&M. Week 4 is one of the best weeks of the entire college football season.

Georgia last played against UAB during the 2021 college football season. The Dawgs won 56-7 behind a massive game from quarterback Stetson Bennett. Additionally, Georgia’s defense played lights out against a solid UAB team en route to winning the 2021 national championship.

Georgia’s current starting quarterback Carson Beck saw some action against the Blazers back in 2021. Beck went 4 of 10 for 88 passing yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception.

Georgia defeated South Carolina 24-14 the week before playing the UAB Blazers. UAB lost 41-21 at home against Louisiana in Week 3. Georgia opens as heavy favorites against UAB.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire