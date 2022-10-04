TV, commentators announced for Georgia-Auburn game

The Georgia Bulldogs host the Auburn Tigers on Oct. 8. The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS.

Georgia (5-0) is coming off a 26-22 win over Missouri. Auburn (2-2) is coming off a 21-17 loss to LSU.

CBS is doing a doubleheader on Oct. 8. The second game is Texas A&M at Alabama. The highly anticipated game between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

The commentators for the Georgia-Auburn game are Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel and Sherree Burruss.

Georgia leads the series history against Auburn, 62-56-8. Who will win the 127th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry?

Georgia is heavily favored. The Bulldogs won at Auburn, 34-10, in 2021 and have won 16 of the last 19 games against the Tigers.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey had a big game at Auburn last season. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and Georgia will face an Auburn team that is struggling to score in the second half. Running back Tank Bigsby and Auburn are averaging only 17.5 points per game.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire