TV info for college football bowl games, USC football, and Trojans basketball on New Year’s Weekend

It’s a holiday weekend, four days stuffed with friends, family and festivities as you ring in the new year. The coming four days — Friday through Monday, wrapped around a holiday — represent a final time to let loose and decompress before America returns to work on Tuesday, Jan. 3. For now, we’re still on holiday time, that period of every winter when the urgency of the workplace diminishes and we can escape into sports and entertainment for a few days while reflecting on what we want to do for the coming year.

Here’s our TV guide for the huge sports weekend. USC football plays in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane. USC basketball has its first two-game Pac-12 road trip of the season, a crucial pair of games in the Pacific Northwest. There’s the College Football Playoff on Saturday, the other big bowl games, and the NFL’s next-to-last regular-season slate of games.

Here’s all the information you need:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: SUN BOWL

UCLA vs. Pittsburgh

Kickoff at 2:10 p.m. Eastern, 11:10 a.m. Pacific

TV network: CBS

El Paso, Texas

Commentators: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: GATOR BOWL

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, 12:30 p.m. Pacific

TV network: ESPN

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentators: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: ORANGE BOWL

Tennessee vs. Clemson

Kickoff at 8:05 p.m. Eastern, 5:05 p.m. Pacific

TV network: ESPN

Miami Gardens, Florida

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: USC BASKETBALL

Trojans at Washington

10 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Pacific

TV network: ESPN2

Seattle

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: PAC-12 BASKETBALL

UCLA at Washington State

11 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Pacific

TV network: Pac-12 Network

Pullman, Washington

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31: SUGAR BOWL

Kansas State vs. Alabama

Kickoff at noon Eastern, 9 a.m. Pacific

TV network: ESPN

New Orleans

Commentators: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Tom Luginbill

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL NUMBER ONE

Fiesta Bowl

TCU vs. Michigan

Kickoff at 4:05 p.m. Eastern, 1:05 p.m. Pacific

TV network: ESPN

Glendale, Arizona

Commentators: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL NUMBER TWO

Peach Bowl

Ohio State vs. Georgia

Kickoff at 8:05 p.m. Eastern, 5:05 p.m. Pacific

TV network: ESPN

Atlanta

Commentators: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1: FEATURED NFL EARLY GAMES

Dolphins at Patriots on CBS, 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific

Panthers at Buccaneers on FOX, 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1: USC BASKETBALL

Trojans at Washington State

3 p.m. Eastern, noon Pacific

TV network: Pac-12 Network

Pullman, Washington

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1: FEATURED NFL LATE GAMES

49ers at Raiders on FOX, 4:05 p.m. Eastern, 1:05 p.m. Pacific

Jets at Seahawks on FOX, 4:05 p.m. Eastern, 1:05 p.m. Pacific

Vikings at Packers on CBS, 4:25 p.m. Eastern, 1:25 p.m. Pacific

Rams at Chargers on CBS, 4:25 p.m. Eastern, 1:25 p.m. Pacific

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1: PAC-12 BASKETBALL

UCLA at Washington

7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific

TV network: Pac-12 Network

Seattle

MONDAY, JANUARY 2: USC FOOTBALL

Trojans vs. Tulane

2023 Cotton Bowl

1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific

TV network: ESPN

Arlington, Texas

Commentators: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

MONDAY, JANUARY 2: ROSE BOWL

Penn State vs. Utah

Kickoff at 5 p.m. Eastern, 2 p.m. Pacific

TV network: ESPN

Pasadena, California

Commentators: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

MONDAY, JANUARY 2: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Kickoff at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, 5:30 p.m. Pacific

TV networks: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

OTHER TV NOTES

Sunday Night Football on January 1: Steelers at Ravens on NBC, 8:20 Eastern, 5:20 Pacific

ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2: Mississippi State vs. Illinois on ESPN2, noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific

Citrus bowl on January 2: LSU vs. Purdue on ABC, 1 p.m. Eastern and 10 a.m. Pacific

Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30: Maryland vs. North Carolina State on ESPN, noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific

Music City Bowl on December 31: Iowa vs. Kentucky on ABC, noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific

Pac-12 basketball on December 31: Arizona at Arizona State on FOX, 2 p.m. Eastern and 11 a.m. Pacific

College basketball on December 31: No. 2 UConn at No. 22 Xavier on FOX, noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific

Premier League Soccer on December 30: West Ham vs. Brentford on USA Network, 2:30 p.m. Eastern and 11:30 a.m. Pacific

Premier League Soccer on December 31: Three matches on USA Network and NBC, beginning at 7 a.m. Eastern and 4 a.m. Pacific

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire