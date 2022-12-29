TV info for college football bowl games, USC football, and Trojans basketball on New Year’s Weekend

Breaking News:

Matt Zemek
·4 min read

It’s a holiday weekend, four days stuffed with friends, family and festivities as you ring in the new year. The coming four days — Friday through Monday, wrapped around a holiday — represent a final time to let loose and decompress before America returns to work on Tuesday, Jan. 3. For now, we’re still on holiday time, that period of every winter when the urgency of the workplace diminishes and we can escape into sports and entertainment for a few days while reflecting on what we want to do for the coming year.

Here’s our TV guide for the huge sports weekend. USC football plays in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane. USC basketball has its first two-game Pac-12 road trip of the season, a crucial pair of games in the Pacific Northwest. There’s the College Football Playoff on Saturday, the other big bowl games, and the NFL’s next-to-last regular-season slate of games.

Here’s all the information you need:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: SUN BOWL

  • UCLA vs. Pittsburgh

  • Kickoff at 2:10 p.m. Eastern, 11:10 a.m. Pacific

  • TV network: CBS

  • El Paso, Texas

  • Commentators: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: GATOR BOWL

  • Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

  • Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, 12:30 p.m. Pacific

  • TV network: ESPN

  • Jacksonville, Florida

  • Commentators: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: ORANGE BOWL

  • Tennessee vs. Clemson

  • Kickoff at 8:05 p.m. Eastern, 5:05 p.m. Pacific

  • TV network: ESPN

  • Miami Gardens, Florida

  • Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: USC BASKETBALL

  • Trojans at Washington

  • 10 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Pacific

  • TV network: ESPN2

  • Seattle

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: PAC-12 BASKETBALL

  • UCLA at Washington State

  • 11 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Pacific

  • TV network: Pac-12 Network

  • Pullman, Washington

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31: SUGAR BOWL

  • Kansas State vs. Alabama

  • Kickoff at noon Eastern, 9 a.m. Pacific

  • TV network: ESPN

  • New Orleans

  • Commentators: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Tom Luginbill

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL NUMBER ONE

  • Fiesta Bowl

  • TCU vs. Michigan

  • Kickoff at 4:05 p.m. Eastern, 1:05 p.m. Pacific

  • TV network: ESPN

  • Glendale, Arizona

  • Commentators: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL NUMBER TWO

  • Peach Bowl

  • Ohio State vs. Georgia

  • Kickoff at 8:05 p.m. Eastern, 5:05 p.m. Pacific

  • TV network: ESPN

  • Atlanta

  • Commentators: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1: FEATURED NFL EARLY GAMES

  • Dolphins at Patriots on CBS, 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific

  • Panthers at Buccaneers on FOX, 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1: USC BASKETBALL

  • Trojans at Washington State

  • 3 p.m. Eastern, noon Pacific

  • TV network: Pac-12 Network

  • Pullman, Washington

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1: FEATURED NFL LATE GAMES

  • 49ers at Raiders on FOX, 4:05 p.m. Eastern, 1:05 p.m. Pacific

  • Jets at Seahawks on FOX, 4:05 p.m. Eastern, 1:05 p.m. Pacific

  • Vikings at Packers on CBS, 4:25 p.m. Eastern, 1:25 p.m. Pacific

  • Rams at Chargers on CBS, 4:25 p.m. Eastern, 1:25 p.m. Pacific

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1: PAC-12 BASKETBALL

  • UCLA at Washington

  • 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific

  • TV network: Pac-12 Network

  • Seattle

MONDAY, JANUARY 2: USC FOOTBALL

  • Trojans vs. Tulane

  • 2023 Cotton Bowl

  • 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific

  • TV network: ESPN

  • Arlington, Texas

  • Commentators: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

MONDAY, JANUARY 2: ROSE BOWL

  • Penn State vs. Utah

  • Kickoff at 5 p.m. Eastern, 2 p.m. Pacific

  • TV network: ESPN

  • Pasadena, California

  • Commentators: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

MONDAY, JANUARY 2: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

  • Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

  • Kickoff at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, 5:30 p.m. Pacific

  • TV networks: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

  • Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

OTHER TV NOTES

  • Sunday Night Football on January 1: Steelers at Ravens on NBC, 8:20 Eastern, 5:20 Pacific

  • ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2: Mississippi State vs. Illinois on ESPN2, noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific

  • Citrus bowl on January 2: LSU vs. Purdue on ABC, 1 p.m. Eastern and 10 a.m. Pacific

  • Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30: Maryland vs. North Carolina State on ESPN, noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific

  • Music City Bowl on December 31: Iowa vs. Kentucky on ABC, noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific

  • Pac-12 basketball on December 31: Arizona at Arizona State on FOX, 2 p.m. Eastern and 11 a.m. Pacific

  • College basketball on December 31: No. 2 UConn at No. 22 Xavier on FOX, noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific

  • Premier League Soccer on December 30: West Ham vs. Brentford on USA Network, 2:30 p.m. Eastern and 11:30 a.m. Pacific

  • Premier League Soccer on December 31: Three matches on USA Network and NBC, beginning at 7 a.m. Eastern and 4 a.m. Pacific

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

