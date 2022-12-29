TV info for college football bowl games, USC football, and Trojans basketball on New Year’s Weekend
It’s a holiday weekend, four days stuffed with friends, family and festivities as you ring in the new year. The coming four days — Friday through Monday, wrapped around a holiday — represent a final time to let loose and decompress before America returns to work on Tuesday, Jan. 3. For now, we’re still on holiday time, that period of every winter when the urgency of the workplace diminishes and we can escape into sports and entertainment for a few days while reflecting on what we want to do for the coming year.
Here’s our TV guide for the huge sports weekend. USC football plays in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane. USC basketball has its first two-game Pac-12 road trip of the season, a crucial pair of games in the Pacific Northwest. There’s the College Football Playoff on Saturday, the other big bowl games, and the NFL’s next-to-last regular-season slate of games.
Here’s all the information you need:
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: SUN BOWL
UCLA vs. Pittsburgh
Kickoff at 2:10 p.m. Eastern, 11:10 a.m. Pacific
TV network: CBS
El Paso, Texas
Commentators: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: GATOR BOWL
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, 12:30 p.m. Pacific
TV network: ESPN
Jacksonville, Florida
Commentators: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: ORANGE BOWL
Tennessee vs. Clemson
Kickoff at 8:05 p.m. Eastern, 5:05 p.m. Pacific
TV network: ESPN
Miami Gardens, Florida
Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: USC BASKETBALL
Trojans at Washington
10 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Pacific
TV network: ESPN2
Seattle
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30: PAC-12 BASKETBALL
UCLA at Washington State
11 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Pacific
TV network: Pac-12 Network
Pullman, Washington
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31: SUGAR BOWL
Kansas State vs. Alabama
Kickoff at noon Eastern, 9 a.m. Pacific
TV network: ESPN
New Orleans
Commentators: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Tom Luginbill
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL NUMBER ONE
Fiesta Bowl
TCU vs. Michigan
Kickoff at 4:05 p.m. Eastern, 1:05 p.m. Pacific
TV network: ESPN
Glendale, Arizona
Commentators: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL NUMBER TWO
Peach Bowl
Ohio State vs. Georgia
Kickoff at 8:05 p.m. Eastern, 5:05 p.m. Pacific
TV network: ESPN
Atlanta
Commentators: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit
SUNDAY, JANUARY 1: FEATURED NFL EARLY GAMES
Dolphins at Patriots on CBS, 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific
Panthers at Buccaneers on FOX, 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific
SUNDAY, JANUARY 1: USC BASKETBALL
Trojans at Washington State
3 p.m. Eastern, noon Pacific
TV network: Pac-12 Network
Pullman, Washington
SUNDAY, JANUARY 1: FEATURED NFL LATE GAMES
49ers at Raiders on FOX, 4:05 p.m. Eastern, 1:05 p.m. Pacific
Jets at Seahawks on FOX, 4:05 p.m. Eastern, 1:05 p.m. Pacific
Vikings at Packers on CBS, 4:25 p.m. Eastern, 1:25 p.m. Pacific
Rams at Chargers on CBS, 4:25 p.m. Eastern, 1:25 p.m. Pacific
SUNDAY, JANUARY 1: PAC-12 BASKETBALL
UCLA at Washington
7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific
TV network: Pac-12 Network
Seattle
MONDAY, JANUARY 2: USC FOOTBALL
Trojans vs. Tulane
2023 Cotton Bowl
1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific
TV network: ESPN
Arlington, Texas
Commentators: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
MONDAY, JANUARY 2: ROSE BOWL
Penn State vs. Utah
Kickoff at 5 p.m. Eastern, 2 p.m. Pacific
TV network: ESPN
Pasadena, California
Commentators: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit
MONDAY, JANUARY 2: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Kickoff at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, 5:30 p.m. Pacific
TV networks: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
OTHER TV NOTES
Sunday Night Football on January 1: Steelers at Ravens on NBC, 8:20 Eastern, 5:20 Pacific
ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2: Mississippi State vs. Illinois on ESPN2, noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific
Citrus bowl on January 2: LSU vs. Purdue on ABC, 1 p.m. Eastern and 10 a.m. Pacific
Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30: Maryland vs. North Carolina State on ESPN, noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific
Music City Bowl on December 31: Iowa vs. Kentucky on ABC, noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific
Pac-12 basketball on December 31: Arizona at Arizona State on FOX, 2 p.m. Eastern and 11 a.m. Pacific
College basketball on December 31: No. 2 UConn at No. 22 Xavier on FOX, noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific
Premier League Soccer on December 30: West Ham vs. Brentford on USA Network, 2:30 p.m. Eastern and 11:30 a.m. Pacific
Premier League Soccer on December 31: Three matches on USA Network and NBC, beginning at 7 a.m. Eastern and 4 a.m. Pacific