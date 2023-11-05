Here are the TV channels for watching Kansas State basketball's season opener against USC

Kansas State basketball opens its second season under coach Jerome Tang against No. 22-ranked Southern California as part of the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas showcase. The matchup between the Wildcats and Trojans is the last of four — two men's and two women's — Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Wildcats are coming off a 26-10 season in which they advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight. They return three starters form that team, though forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin is currently suspended.

Andy Enfield is starting his 11th year as USC coach. The Trojans were 22-11 a year ago and advanced to the NCAA Tournament

Here is where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. USC

When: 9 p.m. (CT) on Monday, Nov. 6

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: TNT and Max

Livestream: TNT App

Radio: K-State Sports Network

