Here is the TV channel for watching Kansas State football vs. Houston

MANHATTAN — Kansas State celebrates homecoming by welcoming Big 12 newcomer Houston to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday for a morning kickoff.

The Wildcats, 5-2 overall and tied for second place in the Big 12 at 3-1, are coming off back-to-back victories at Texas Tech (38-21) and at home last week against TCU (41-3) and are shooting for a season-best three-game winning streak. Houston is 3-4 overall with a 1-3 conference record after falling just short last week in a 31-24 loss to Texas.

K-State has relied heavily on its rushing attack, which leads the Big 12, over the past two weeks, including a 343-yard effort against TCU. Will Howard and Avery Johnson have shared time at quarterback.

Houston is led by Texas Tech transfer Donovan Smith at quarterback. He threw for 378 yards last week against Oklahoma. K-State is a 17.5-point favorite.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State football vs. Houston

When: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN App

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Houston?

Lowell Galindo (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (sideline) will have the call.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas State football vs. Houston on Saturday