What TV channel is Super Bowl 57 Eagles-Chiefs game on? Time, streaming, game info

Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (16-3)

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Betting line: Eagles by 1½; game total over/under is 50½.

∙ Box score

Game notes: The Eagles and Chiefs meet at the Super Bowl for the first time, and both have done it as the No. 1 seed. For the Eagles, this is their fourth Super Sunday appearance; this is the Chiefs' fifth overall and third in the past five seasons. In the 2019 season, they rallied to win 31-20 over San Francisco in Super Bowl 54, then lost Super Bowl 55 the next year, 31-9, to Tampa Bay. Philadelphia won Super Bowl 52 over New England, 41-33, to finish the 2017 season.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, MVP of Super Bowl 54, was named Thursday as the NFL's MVP of the 2022 season, with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts the runner-up. Philadelphia is 16-1 with Hurts starting this season and he has scored 15 rushing TDs in 17 games, setting a new QB single-season record (including playoffs). The Eagles' defense finished with the third-most sacks ever (70) in the regular season. They have eight more in two playoff games, and became the first team ever with four players grabbing at least 10 sacks in the regular season: Haason Reddick (16), Josh Sweat (11), Javon Hargrave (11) and Super Bowl hero and Detroit native Brandon Graham (11).

Mahomes is dealing with a sprained ankle suffered three weeks ago vs. Jacksonville, but should be in better shape after two weeks of rest. Chiefs DT Chris Jones registered 15½ sacks and TE Travis Kelce scored a career-best 12 touchdowns. Mahomes and Kelce have connected on 13 playoff TDs, two behind Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski (15). Kelce will face his older brother and fellow All-Pro, Eagles C Jason Kelce, the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl.

Andy Reid is in his 10th season as Kansas City head coach, following 14 seasons leading Philadelphia. He is 1-2 in Super Bowls. Nick Sirianni is in his second season as Eagles head coach.

Follow live updates and analysis below:

