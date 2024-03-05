Here are the TV channel, streaming and radio options for Kansas State basketball at Kansas

LAWRENCE — Kansas State basketball's last-ditch attempt to secure an NCAA Tournament bid has little to no margin for error with just two regular-season games left, and it starts Tuesday night with a visit to Allen Fieldhouse to face No. 15-ranked Kansas.

The Wildcats (17-12, 7-9 Big 12) won the first chapter of the Sunflower Showdown on Feb. 5 in Manhattan, beating KU in overtime, 75-70, at Bramlage Coliseum. But they have not enjoyed the same success against the Jayhawks on the road, losing 17 straight in Lawrence.

K-State came from 13 points down to grab a late lead Saturday at Cincinnati, only to fall short, 74-72, to end a two-game winning streak. KU (21-8, 9-7) suffered a second straight loss Saturday at Baylor, 82-74.

KU boasts the Big 12's top two scorers in guard Kevin McCullar at 19.1 points per game and center Hunter Dickinson at 18.3. Dickinson also is first in the conference in rebounding with a 10.7 average and point guard Dajuan leads in assists at 6.6. For K-State, Tylor Perry averages 16 points, Cam Carter 15.1 and Arthur Kaluma 14.6 points with 7.1 rebounds.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. KU, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang joins Wildcat players and fans in the student section to celebrate a victory over Kansas on Feb. 5 at Bramlage Coliseum.

What channels are Kansas State vs. Kansas on?

TV channel: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Kansas start time

When: 8 p.m. on Monday, March 5

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence

Kansas State vs. Kansas betting odds

Spread: Kansas by 10.5

Over/under: 142.5 points

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Kansas?

Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Williams (analyst) will have the call.

