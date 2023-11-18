Here are the TV channel, streaming and radio options for Kansas State football vs. Kansas

LAWRENCE — Kansas State football is angling for a return trip to the Big 12 championship game and Kansas will try to build on its first winning season since 2008 when the two teams meet Saturday night for the 121st Sunflower Showdown at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Both teams come in with 7-3 records. K-State also is in a four-way tie for second place in the Big 12 at 5-2, with KU a game back at 4-3.

The Wildcats have dominated the series for the past decade-and-a-half, winning a record 14 straight, including the last six in Lawrence, but the Jayhawks are in the best position to end that streak since it started with a 17-10 K-State victory in 2009.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State football at Kansas

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence

TV: Fox Sports 1

Livestream: Fox Sports App

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State at Kansas?

Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst) will have the call.

