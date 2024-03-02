What TV channel is Mizzou basketball vs. Ole Miss on? TV info, tip time for Tigers vs. Rebels
The regular season is trickling toward a merciful end for Missouri men’s basketball.
The Tigers are locked in to last place in the Southeastern Conference Tournament as a result of 15 games without a win since league play began in January.
Missouri's next chance to break its winless streak is Saturday evening at Mizzou Arena; Ole Miss comes to Columbia looking for a regular-season sweep over Dennis Gates' team.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Tigers’ penultimate home matchup of the season, including TV channel, streaming information, tip time and more:
What TV channel is Mizzou basketball vs. Ole Miss on?
TV Channel: SEC Network
Stream: ESPN+
Missouri faced the Rebels on Feb. 17 in Oxford, Mississippi, and came about as close to a win conference play as it has this season. The Tigers lost 79-76 after holding a six-point lead with 10 minutes left in the game.
The Tigers swept Ole Miss last season, including an 82-77 win at Mizzou Arena.
What time does Missouri vs. Mississippi start?
Date: Saturday, March 2
Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
First-year Ole Miss coach Chris Beard has had some early success in Oxford. The Rebels spent time a combined four weeks in the AP Top 25 poll in December and January after running the table in their 13-game nonconference slate.
Conference play has been a tougher test. Mississippi is 6-9 against league opponents, including three straight losses ahead of its trip to Columbia.
Standout guard Matthew Murrell leads the Rebels with 16.9 points per game, which ranks No. 6 in the SEC. Jamarion Sharp, a 7-foot-5 center who was reportedly a target in the transfer portal for Missouri last year, is tied for the league lead in blocks per game, averaging 2.3.
This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri basketball vs. Ole Miss TV info, tip time, streaming