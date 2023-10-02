TV channel, kickoff time set for Auburn’s trip to LSU

Auburn returns from the bye week on Saturday, Oct. 14, and will be greeted with a night game in Death Valley.

The Southeastern Conference revealed the broadcast schedule for Oct. 14’s action, and Auburn will face No. 23 LSU at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. CT at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN or SEC Network. The SEC announced that a definite time and channel will be released following this Saturday’s action.

The Oct. 14 slate will be light, as only six games will be played within the conference. The day will begin with No. 1 Georgia traveling to Nashville to face Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. CT. on CBS. Also in the early timeslot will be Arkansas‘ trip to No. 10 Alabama, which will be shown on ESPN.

The SEC Game of the Week on CBS will feature Texas A&M at No. 18 Tennessee, with Florida‘s game at South Carolina also occupying the 2:30 p.m. CT timeslot.

Finally, No. 22 Missouri’s game at No. 20 Kentucky will be the opposite of Auburn’s game at LSU, with an accurate TV channel and time being announced next week. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will be off next week.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire