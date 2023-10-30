TV Channel, Kickoff time announced for Auburn’s game at Arkansas

The kickoff time and television channel for Auburn’s final road game of the season have officially been announced.

Auburn will travel to Fayetteville on Saturday, Nov. 11 to face the Arkansas Razorbacks for their fifth and final away game of the season. The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the game will kick off at 3 p.m. CT, and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

The Auburn-Arkansas game will take place during a flex day on Nov. 11. The day begins with Alabama facing Kentucky at Kroger Field on ESPN and Vanderbilt’s game at South Carolina on SEC Network during the 11 a.m. CT slot.

Three games: Florida at LSU, Ole Miss at Georgia, and Tennessee at Missouri, will be flexed between the afternoon CBS slot, and the primetime slots that are occupied by ESPN and the SEC Network.

The only other known assignment is Mississippi State’s game at Texas A&M, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN 2.

Auburn holds a 19-12-1 advantage over Arkansas. The Razorbacks won last season’s meeting at Jordan-Hare Stadium, 41-27. The game ended up being the final game of the Bryan Harsin era. Prior to the 2022 game, Auburn won the previous six games in the series.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire