What TV channel is Kansas State basketball vs. Texas on for Big 12 second-round game?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang can tout the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament bona fides until he is blue in the face, but the reality is that they still have work to do to get into the 68-team field.

It all starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a second-round Big 12 Tournament game against No. 7 seed Texas (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) at T-Mobile Center. The Wildcats (18-13, 8-10 Big 12) are seeded 10th.

A 65-58 victory over No. 6-ranked Iowa State in Saturday's regular-season finale put the Wildcats on or within striking distance of the NCAA bubble. Bracketology experts Joe Lunardi of ESPN and CBS's Jerry Palm both show them needing to beat Texas and then win a quarterfinal rematch with Iowa State to get back in the mix.

The Wildcats and Longhorns met in their only regular-season matchup on Feb. 19 in Austin, with Texas prevailing, 62-56. The Wildcats trailed 56-52 with 50 seconds left but got no closer.

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang encourages the Wildcats during their March 5 game against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

Senior guard Max Abmas leads Texas with 16.8 points and 4.3 assists per game, while senior all-conference guard Dylan Disu, who had 20 points in the first meeting with K-State, averages 16.1 points, including 51% from 3-point range. The Longhorns beat Oklahoma, 94-80, Saturday in their last regular-season game.

Tylor Perry averages 15.2 points, Cam Carter 14.9 and Arthur Kaluma 14.8 for K-State.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. Texas, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channels are Kansas State vs. Texas on?

TV channel: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Texas start time

When: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Texas?

Jon Sciambi (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline) will have the call.

