TV channel for Florida State at Florida football game. What time will they play?

The always anticipated rivalry game between Florida and Florida State football has a time and a network.

The No. 4 Seminoles (10-0, 8-0 ACC) and Gators (5-5, 3-4) will face off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, two days after Thanksgiving. The game will be broadcast on ESPN

FSU plays North Alabama at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in its home finale for the season. Fourth-year head coach Mike Norvell has led the Seminoles to back-to-back 10-win seasons and the team clinched a perfect ACC season with the victory over Miami last week at Doak.

Florida plays at Missouri at 7:30 p.m., still seeking bowl eligibility in Year 2 under head coach Billy Napier. With the Gators loss to LSU (52-35) on Saturday, Napier fell to 11-12 at Florida.

Florida leads the all-time series 37-27-1, though FSU defeated the Gators 35-28 in a close game in Tallahassee last season on Black Friday.

The last win for the Seminoles at the Swamp was a 38-22 victory on Nov. 25, 2017. It pushed the winning streak to five over its rival for FSU. The Gators won the next three.

