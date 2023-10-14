What TV channel is the Browns vs. 49ers game on, and is it streaming?

The Browns are back from their bye week, and they'll get to face off with one of the NFL's two unbeaten teams.

At 5-0 San Francisco 49ers are coming to Cleveland with plenty of momentum after a 42-10 destruction of the Dallas Cowboys in primetime. The 49ers boast the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 33.4 points per game. But they're the league's most stout defense, giving up only 13.6 points per game.

The 49ers are good.

The Browns are 2-2 and will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch the game:

More: Watch Browns vs. 49ers live with Fubo (free trial)

When do the Browns play the San Francisco 49ers?

The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

What channel is the Browns game on in Week 6?

The Browns and Ravens will play on Fox — WJW Channel 8 locally.

Who is announcing the Browns and Ravens game?

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (color analyst)

Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)

Dean Blandino (rules analyst)

Is the Browns vs. 49ers game streaming?

The Browns game against the 49ers is streaming on any platform that offers Fox, including Hulu Live, YouTube TV and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

How to listen to the Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers on the radio

Browns football games on the radio air live on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX and 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish). On the call:

Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play)

Nathan Zegura (color analyst)

Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Why isn't Jim Donovan calling the Browns game on the radio?

Following the Browns game in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, regular Browns radio play-by-play voice Jim Donovan announced he would take some time off to continue his treatment for leukemia.

What is the Browns point spread against the 49ers?

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday afternoon.

Spread: Browns +10

Over/under : 36 points

Moneyline: Browns +400, 49ers -550

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What TV channel is Browns vs. 49ers on, and where to stream it