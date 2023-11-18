TV Broadcast map for Week 11 slate of NFL games
The Ravens are 8-3 and looking dominant again after Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to help Baltimore beat Cincinnati 34-20 Thursday night.
The short week now allows John Harbaugh’s team to get some rest, and the weekend will provide fans of both teams ample opportunity to see plenty of other intriguing NFL action from the AFC and NFC.
With Sunday’s slate of games fast approaching, here’s the TV broadcast map for Week 11 via 506 Sports.
CBS Early Game
Pittsburgh @ Cleveland — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Las Vegas @ Miami — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Tennessee @ Jacksonville — Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Arizona @ Houston — Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely
CBS Late Game
NY Jets @ Buffalo –Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Seattle @ LA Rams — Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Fox Early Game
Dallas @ Carolina — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
LA Chargers @ Green Bay — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Chicago @ Detroit — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
NY Giants @ Washington — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilm
Fox Late Game
Tampa Bay @ San Francisco (LATE) — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston