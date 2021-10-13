Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Giants in Week 6

The Los Angeles Rams will be back on the road again in Week 6, visiting the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. It’s a cross-country trip for an early 1 p.m. ET kickoff as the Rams begin a stretch of favorable games against the Giants, Lions and Texans.

As you might expect, Rams-Giants won’t be broadcast to a very large audience on Sunday afternoon. Check out the TV broadcast map from 506 Sports below to find out if you’ll get the game on FOX in your area.

Unless you live in Southern California or the Northeast, you probably won’t catch Rams-Giants on TV. If you’re in the blue, you’re in luck.

The Rams have three straight Sunday afternoon games, two of which will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. Then, they’ll have back-to-back prime-time matchups with the Titans and 49ers before their Week 11 bye.

List