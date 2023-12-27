Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Giants in Week 17

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road this week when they face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Given the state of the Giants, there probably won’t be a huge audience for this game, but it’s still an important one for the Rams, who have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win and Seahawks loss.

The game will be broadcast on FOX with Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez on the call, and it will be broadcast in only two areas of the country: Southern California and the Northeast.

Check the map from 506 Sports below to see if you’ll get Rams-Giants on TV this Sunday.

The Rams are a perfect 3-0 against the Giants under Sean McVay and have won five of their last six games this season coming into Sunday’s matchup.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire