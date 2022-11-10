Breaking News:

Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t played a prime-time game since Week 4 against the 49ers, but last week’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was nationally televised on CBS in the late-afternoon window. This week, the audience will be much smaller.

The Rams-Cardinals game will be on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET, but it’ll be competing with Cowboys-Packers. FOX is going with that game as the more prominent one, which will limit the areas getting Rams-Cardinals on TV.

Check the broadcast map from 506 Sports below to find out if you’ll get the Rams-Cardinals game. If you’re in the blue, you’re in luck.

Including this week, the Rams’ next four games are on Sunday afternoons. Their next prime-time game will be in Week 14 when they host the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. They’ll then have two more night games after that: against the Packers in Week 15 and against the Chargers on New Year’s Day.

