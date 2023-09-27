Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Colts in Week 4

The Los Angeles Rams had their first prime-time game on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and, well, it didn’t go as they hoped. They lost, 19-16, and will now have a short week against a 2-1 Indianapolis Colts team that looks much better than expected, despite being without Jonathan Taylor.

This game won’t be nationally televised like the Rams-Bengals matchup was, but those on the West Coast will still get it on FOX this Sunday. Check the TV broadcast map from 506 Sports below to see if you’ll have Rams-Colts available in your area.

If you’re in the green part of the map, you’re in luck.

As you can see, it’ll be Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma on the call for FOX this weekend. There are a bunch of games in the early window on FOX so it’s not surprising that the Rams-Colts matchup is limited to primarily the West Coast and Indiana, but at least most fans for both teams will get to see them play.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire