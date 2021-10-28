Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Texans in Week 8

The Los Angeles Rams will head to Houston this weekend for a road matchup with the Texans, the third straight week in which the Rams have been favored by at least nine points. They blew out the Giants in Week 6, snuck by the Lions with a nine-point win last week and will now face a Texans team that has scored 39 total points in the last five games.

Understandably, this game won’t be broadcast to a huge audience, given the lack of storylines and lopsided matchup record-wise. However, those in L.A. and almost all of Texas will get to watch the game on FOX this weekend.

Check the TV broadcast map from 506 Sports to see if you’re in the yellow area.

After facing the Texans in Week 8, the Rams will then take on the Titans and 49ers the following two weeks, both of which will be in prime time. The game against Tennessee will be on Sunday night football, while the matchup with the 49ers will be on Monday night in Week 10 just before the Rams’ bye.

