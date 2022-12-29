Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Chargers in Week 17

When you’re out of playoff contention and your record is 5-10, you’re not exactly considered prime-time material in Week 17. That’s essentially the message the NFL sent the Rams this week when their game against the Chargers was flexed out of Sunday Night Football and moved to the late-afternoon kickoff window.

Instead of playing at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Rams and Chargers will now square off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. And as a result, the audience will be significantly smaller. Only a small portion of the country will get the Rams-Chargers game on TV, while everyone else will get Vikings-Packers – a game with much greater playoff implications.

Check the map from 506 Sports below to see if you’ll get the Rams-Chargers game on TV in your area. If you’re in the blue, you’re in luck.

The Rams will get Spero Dedes and Jay Feely on the call for this game in Los Angeles, which is technically a road game for the Rams. It’ll be the Rams’ last game of the season at SoFi Stadium this season because their season finale will be in Seattle against the Seahawks in Week 18.

The date and time of that game has yet to be determined.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire