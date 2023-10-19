Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Steelers in Week 7

The Los Angeles Rams won’t be playing a rivalry game on Sunday, but they are facing one of the most iconic teams in NFL history. And because of that, the game will be broadcast to a relatively large portion of the country.

When the Rams host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Southern California and most of the Northeast will get the game on TV. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m ET on FOX, with Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston on the call in Inglewood.

To find out if you’ll get the Rams-Steelers game on TV in your area, check the map from 506 Sports below. You’re looking for the blue portion, which covers most of the East Coast and about half of California.

The Rams are 0-4 in their last 4 games against the Steelers, so they’ll try to end that losing skid by beating Mike Tomlin’s team on Sunday afternoon. Their most recent meeting came in 2019 when the Steelers beat the Rams, 17-12, in Pittsburgh.

