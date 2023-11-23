Advertisement

Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 12

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

Even with fewer games being played on Sunday due to the three Thanksgiving matchups and a new Black Friday game, the Los Angeles Rams won’t be playing in front of a very big audience on Sunday when they visit the Arizona Cardinals.

FOX will carry that game on its network and only a small portion of the country will get this NFC West showdown on TV. It’ll be broadcast strictly in Arizona and Southern California at 4:05 p.m. ET, with the rest of the country getting other games on FOX.

Check out the map from 506 Sports below to see if you’ll get Rams-Cardinals on local TV in your area.

It’ll be Chris Myers and Robert Smith on the call for the Rams-Cardinals game in Arizona, which is the second meeting between these teams this season.

The Rams won the first, 26-9, at home in Week 6, so they’ll be looking for the sweep over the Cardinals, just as they swept the Seahawks this season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire