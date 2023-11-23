Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 12

Even with fewer games being played on Sunday due to the three Thanksgiving matchups and a new Black Friday game, the Los Angeles Rams won’t be playing in front of a very big audience on Sunday when they visit the Arizona Cardinals.

FOX will carry that game on its network and only a small portion of the country will get this NFC West showdown on TV. It’ll be broadcast strictly in Arizona and Southern California at 4:05 p.m. ET, with the rest of the country getting other games on FOX.

Check out the map from 506 Sports below to see if you’ll get Rams-Cardinals on local TV in your area.

It’ll be Chris Myers and Robert Smith on the call for the Rams-Cardinals game in Arizona, which is the second meeting between these teams this season.

The Rams won the first, 26-9, at home in Week 6, so they’ll be looking for the sweep over the Cardinals, just as they swept the Seahawks this season.

