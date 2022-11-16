Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams at Saints in Week 11

The Rams looked like they would be appointment television again this season after winning the Super Bowl in February, but their season has quickly gotten away from them. Now with one of the worst offenses in the league, fans’ interest is decreasing by the week.

This week, the Rams will visit the Saints at the Superdome, their first 1 p.m. ET game of the season. With each team winning just three games through the first 10 weeks, it’s no surprise that FOX won’t give this game a very big audience.

The broadcast map from 506 Sports shows Rams-Saints will only be shown in the L.A. and Louisiana areas. If you’re not in the green, you won’t get the game on TV this weekend.

It’ll be Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma on the call for Rams-Saints this weekend. Los Angeles has won the last two games against the Saints, including the 2019 NFC title game that propelled them to the Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire