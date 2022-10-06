Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams-Cowboys in Week 5

In the first four weeks of the season, the Los Angeles Rams have already played in prime time twice: Week 1 against the Bills and Week 4 against the 49ers.

They won’t be in prime time this week when they host the Cowboys, but it’ll essentially be a nationally televised game. Most of the country will get the game on FOX Sunday afternoon, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The only areas that won’t are parts of Pennsylvania and most of Arizona, which will get Cardinals-Eagles. Check the map from 506 Sports below to find out if you’ll get Rams-Cowboys on TV.

This is a terrific matchup between the Rams and Cowboys, and it’s surprising that Dallas is one game better than Los Angeles. The Cowboys have been without Dak Prescott the last three weeks due to injury, but they’re 3-0 under Cooper Rush, who will lead Dallas once again on Sunday.

The Rams are looking to get back on track after losing to the 49ers on Monday night, an embarrassing loss in which they didn’t score a single touchdown.

