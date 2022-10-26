Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams-49ers in Week 8

It seems like just yesterday that the Rams and 49ers squared off, a home win for San Francisco in Week 4. Yet, here we are four weeks later for their second meeting of the season as the Rams attempt to snap their seven-game regular-season losing streak to the 49ers.

The Rams will be at home this time, hosting the 49ers on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. It’s not a prime-time matchup like the last one, but it’ll have close to a national audience in the late-afternoon window. A good portion of the country will get the game on FOX this Sunday, with the network sending its top broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to SoFi.

Check the map from 506 Sports to see if you’ll get the Rams-49ers game on TV.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday as the as the Rams return from their Week 7 bye, fresh and ready to get their season back on track.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire