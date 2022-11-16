TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Ravens in Week 11

FourFourTwo

All but four of Deeney’s 88 Championship goals came in the yellow and black of Watford. He twice helped the Hornets reach the Premier League, in 2014/15 and 2019/20, and hit a particularly hot streak when he reached double figures in four consecutive second-tier seasons leading up to that first promotion. Austin has scored the same number of goals as Deeney, but in 218 games compared to the Watford legend’s 244.