TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Lions in Week 16
Can you catch Week 16’s matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions?
Let’s run down the television broadcast map for Saturday’s action.
FOX
506sports.com
Yellow: Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers (Chris Myers, Robert Smith)
Red: Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez)
Blue: New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth)
Green: Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)
*Nationally televised (Late): Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)
CBS
506sports.com
Red: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)
Green: Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)
Yellow: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)
Orange: New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)
Blue (Late): Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)
