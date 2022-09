TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Cardinals in Week 4

The Carolina Panthers will kick off a bit later than usual with the Arizona Cardinals coming to town—4:05 p.m. ET to be exact.

Let’s see where that Week 4 clash lands on this Sunday’s television broadcast map.

FOX (Single)

506sports.com

Green: Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Red: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)

Blue: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston)

Yellow: Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions (Chris Myers, Robert Smith)

Orange: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth)

CBS (Early)

506sports.com

Red: Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Blue: New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)

Green: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Yellow: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)

Orange: Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons (Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber)

CBS (Late)

506sports.com

Red: New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Blue: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

