TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Seahawks in Week 14

Gizmodo

Despite the various fluctuations in management, objectives, and the general passage of time, Warner Bros. did reaffirm over the weekend that its Blue Beetle movie would actually be coming out. With a debut poster focusing on the titular superhero’s alien Scarab, all that’s left now is to wait for the trailer (or two, three, you know the deal) that spells out what we can expect from Jaime Reyes’ (Xolo Maridueña)‘s first live-action film appearance.