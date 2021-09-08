Here’s the TV broadcast map for Packers vs. Saints in Week 1

The majority of the country will get an opportunity to see the Green Bay Packers take on the New Orleans Saints in the season opener on Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville.

The game is FOX’s “America’s Game of the Week” for Week 1. Everyone but those living in the home markets of the Denver Broncos and New York Giants will get Packers-Saints.

Here’s the TV broadcast map for the late afternoon timeslot on FOX in Week 1, via 506sports.com:

Play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman, FOX’s top team, will broadcast the contest to a national audience.

The Packers and Saints are scheduled for a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The game was moved from New Orleans due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

